Owner of Refurbish Replenish Sara Storoy and Mayor George Seymour doing business with the Fraser Coast Gift Card.
News

BUY LOCAL: Thousands go towards supporting local business

Stuart Fast
18th Jan 2021 9:20 PM
The Fraser Coast Regional Council's Buy Local campaign has sold more that $46,000 worth of Fraser Coast Gift Cards, which works through the EFTPOS system and can only be redeemed at participating local businesses.

The campaign supports local businesses such as Replenish Refill in Pialba, owned by Sara Storoy who signed up for the campaign.

"I have seen an increase in customers coming in for the first time and using the card which is fantastic."

"I think local shopping is a wonderful thing, the more local shops we have the more variety people have, people don't have to go online or out of town for their purchases.

"It's a worthwhile project to get involved with an I encourage any local business to get on board."

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said more than 130 local business had joined the campaign and it wasn't too late for more business to sign up.

"Buying local is the best way for people to support Fraser Coast Businesses, great for local jobs and great for our local communities."

"What better way to support our local economy buy shopping at small businesses."

"I'm really happy with how it's going, we want to continue to get people to buy the cards and get more businesses signed on.

The campaign will run for at least three years and Cr Seymour expressed his interest to see it continue beyond those three years.

Businesses interested in joining the program can sign up through the Council web page at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

A list of participating businesses can be found here.

fcbusiness fccouncil fclocalbusiness fcnews
Fraser Coast Chronicle

