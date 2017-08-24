26°
Community

Buzzing Disney characters prep for school

Boni Holmes
| 24th Aug 2017 3:45 PM
St Mary's Primary prep teacher Sam Rahe with Disney characters (from left) Wyatt Opitz, Hudson Woods, Chloe Hill and Layla Power.
St Mary's Primary prep teacher Sam Rahe with Disney characters (from left) Wyatt Opitz, Hudson Woods, Chloe Hill and Layla Power. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUZZ Lightyear and Snow White were some of the mini Disney characters buzzing through the prep rooms at St Mary's Primary during its themed Prep Readiness program.

Prep teacher Sam Rahe said the morning drew a large crowd of fancy-dressed characters who visited from local childcare centres and kindergartens.

"Dozens of kindy children mingled freely through the prep rooms and played alongside current students while actively enjoying developmentally-appropriate educational activities such as Pin the Nose on Olaf, Lightning McQueen's Crash Course in Counting, Mickey Mouse mask craft, creating King and Queen crowns, Finding Nemo in the Water Trough, Radiator Springs Race Track and Tinkerbell's Fairy Garden,” she said.

"Several parents who attended the event commented on how successful these transitions have been for their children.”

Principal Bob Grant also welcomed many new families who came to join in the festivities and he kicked off the morning by reading the classic Disney tale, Beauty and the Beast.

St Mary's Primary Maryborough will continue to host the Prep Readiness programs throughout the rest of the year, with more themed mornings planned such as Book Week and Superhero day.

For more information send an enquiry to pmay_prep@bne.catholic.edu.au or follow the Facebook page: PREP: Prep Readiness Educational Program.

Teacher Heather Garrard with Chloe Hill and Layla Power (right) at the Prep Disney Theme day at St Mary's Primary School.
Teacher Heather Garrard with Chloe Hill and Layla Power (right) at the Prep Disney Theme day at St Mary's Primary School. contributed

Layla Power (left) and Ziva Lewis give Lucy Sorensen a helping hand at the Pin the Nose on Olaf game.
Layla Power (left) and Ziva Lewis give Lucy Sorensen a helping hand at the Pin the Nose on Olaf game. contributed

Abigail O'Farrell has her photo taken with prep teacher Sam Rahe at St Mary's Primary School's Prep Readiness program.
Abigail O'Farrell has her photo taken with prep teacher Sam Rahe at St Mary's Primary School's Prep Readiness program. contributed

Sharing the Disney moment was St Mary's prep teacher Sam Rahe with Lucy Sorensen.
Sharing the Disney moment was St Mary's prep teacher Sam Rahe with Lucy Sorensen. contributed

Trish Bade and Amelia Burns at St Mary's Primary's Prep Disney Theme day.
Trish Bade and Amelia Burns at St Mary's Primary's Prep Disney Theme day. contributed

To infinity and beyond, Wyatt Opitz enjoys the festivities of the Prep Disney themed day at St Mary's Primary.
To infinity and beyond, Wyatt Opitz enjoys the festivities of the Prep Disney themed day at St Mary's Primary. contributed
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  disney theme fccommunity fceducation prep 2017 st marys primary school

How to see the International Space Station fly past

How to see the International Space Station fly past

GET those telescopes ready, because the International Space Station will be making another pass tonight.

Bay athletes included in Qld triathlon rep team

Hervey Bay triathlon - the open, intermediate and U/16 races. Col Curry.

Col Curry and Lochie Armstrong are leading multisport athletes.

Debbie is giving back, educating and caring for PNG girls

GIRLS DAY: Debbie will take the care packages to PNG with her in October.

Donations needed for Day for Girls.

Residents, rider to rally against Wide Bay Burnett fracking

A rally against fracking in the Wide Bay Burnett region will be held on September 3.

A rally will take place on September 3.

Local Partners

Debra breaks silence on cochlear implant

Fraser Coast Cochlear Implant Support Group member Debra Haigh encourages residents with hearing difficulties to attend this Saturday’s public meeting.

Aussie kids show off their talent on TV

Shane Jacobson will host the new TV series Little Big Shots for Channel 7. Supplied by Channel 7.

Little Big Shots premiers on Sunday

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Bay upcoming actor to make appearance on your TV soon

RISING STAR: Hervey Bay actor Elliot Ashton.

He recently did filming for an upcoming crime drama.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Great Family Home

57 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 bedroom home, main with ensuite Open plan kitchen, family and dining area Separate formal lounge room Under-roof entertainment area Double remote control...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again