Buzzing Disney characters prep for school

St Mary's Primary prep teacher Sam Rahe with Disney characters (from left) Wyatt Opitz, Hudson Woods, Chloe Hill and Layla Power.

BUZZ Lightyear and Snow White were some of the mini Disney characters buzzing through the prep rooms at St Mary's Primary during its themed Prep Readiness program.

Prep teacher Sam Rahe said the morning drew a large crowd of fancy-dressed characters who visited from local childcare centres and kindergartens.

"Dozens of kindy children mingled freely through the prep rooms and played alongside current students while actively enjoying developmentally-appropriate educational activities such as Pin the Nose on Olaf, Lightning McQueen's Crash Course in Counting, Mickey Mouse mask craft, creating King and Queen crowns, Finding Nemo in the Water Trough, Radiator Springs Race Track and Tinkerbell's Fairy Garden,” she said.

"Several parents who attended the event commented on how successful these transitions have been for their children.”

Principal Bob Grant also welcomed many new families who came to join in the festivities and he kicked off the morning by reading the classic Disney tale, Beauty and the Beast.

St Mary's Primary Maryborough will continue to host the Prep Readiness programs throughout the rest of the year, with more themed mornings planned such as Book Week and Superhero day.

For more information send an enquiry to pmay_prep@bne.catholic.edu.au or follow the Facebook page: PREP: Prep Readiness Educational Program.

