Top 10 hottest men around the world

Handsome, well-dressed and with plenty of personality - these men have it all going for them.

At the top of their careers, they are not only succeeding in their chosen professions but wowing fans with their good looks and charm.

From politicians and actors to athletes and sport stars, BW Magazine has brought together 10 men from around the globe who all trump in the hotness stakes. Enjoy!

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

On Valentine's Day, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to tell the world how much he loves his wife, fellow actor Elsa Pataky, complete with kissy emojis.

Chris Hemsworth launch a health and fitness App, Centr, with his wife Elsa Pataky. Picture: Greg Funnell

A few months later, he again took to social media to wish the mothers of the world, including his own mum Leonie, a happy Mother's Day. Yep, the guy who is often labelled the hottest man in the world loves to celebrate the women in his life - and what could be more adorable?

Perhaps the fact he is passionate about the environment? Or maybe it's that he's such a hands-on father to his three children?

Chris Hemsworth is one of Australia’s greatest Hollywood success stories. Picture: Greg Funnell

The Men In Black star recently launched the Centr app, bringing his team of health and fitness experts together to share his secrets on looking and feeling good.

But good looks aside, it's Hemsworth's sweet smile, good manners and down-to-earth spirit that make him our favourite Hollywood Chris.

JASON MOMOA

Wild and unkempt never looked so good. Audiences around the world have had plenty of chances to acquaint themselves with Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa's rugged appeal thanks to the 39-year-old's stint playing Khal Drogo, the chief of a nomadic warrior tribe in Game Of Thrones.

The rough-around-the-edges character gave Momoa's impressive height and physique plenty of airtime. And for those who needed more convincing of his appeal, his long-running role as the often shirtless and very charming Aquaman in the DC film franchise is the perfect follow-up.

On the personal front, Momoa's macho man exterior is offset by his devotion to his wife Lisa Bonet and their children Nakoa and Lola.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Picture: Jasin Boland/Warner Bros

CHRIS PINE

The battle of which is the hottest Chris in Tinseltown has long been a contentious issue on social media. But for those of you who like your Chris clean-cut, sharp and with a bit of old Hollywood glamour then Wonder Woman star Chris Pine is the perfect one for you.

The 38-year-old may have smouldering good looks and piercing blue eyes but Pine says at heart he is still the young boy who was bullied in school and finds it hard to visualise himself as a sex symbol.

It's these earnest confessions, along with his string of professional successes and striking red carpet looks, that puts Pine firmly on the list of the world's hottest men.

Anton Yelchin and Chris Pine in a scene from the movie Star Trek Beyond. Kimberley French

CRISTIANO RONALDO

He is the undisputed king of soccer with a career that includes the most UEFA Champions League goals and five prestigious Ballon d'Or awards. But off the field, the Portuguese forward for Italian team Juventus is equally impressive.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses for his Spring/ Summer 2018 CR7 Underwear campaign. Picture: CR7 Underwear

The 33-year-old father of four launched his own underwear line CR7, named after his famous jersey number in 2013. Ronaldo, who seems just as comfy in front of the camera as on the field, was famously told by GQ his abs were too perfect to photoshop.

PEDRO SANCHEZ

The words "hot" and "politician" are rarely seen in the same sentence - unless you live in Spain, where the good looking Pedro Sanchez, 47, is the Prime Minister.

The former Madrid lawyer dubbed Mr Handsome looks equally good in a tailored suit or jeans.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty

With his beautiful wife, Maria by his side, they have brought a little glamour to the European nation. And let's face it, he does have a bit of the George Clooneys about him.

JULIAN WILSON

Surfing world No.2 Julian Wilson doesn't miss an opportunity to declare his mum as his hero.

From posting about his mother Nola, a two-time breast cancer survivor, or with his now trademark pink boardies and pink-rimmed board, Wilson has become an unintentional spokesman for breast cancer.

Aussie surfer Julian Wilson. Picture: Toby Zerna

He also threw himself into the surf in South Africa when he saw buddy Mick Fanning being attacked by a shark in 2015. Case closed.

NOAH CENTINEO

He once revealed he took a date to a rooftop to exchange books and read for hours. And he has urged young fans to put down their phones to read or take a walk.

It's these acts that stand the 23-year-old apart from his contemporaries. That, and the fact he looks great in his Calvin Kleins.

Actor Noah Centino. Picture: Instagram/@calvinklein/@_glen_luchford

The young actor came to prominence in Netflix teen romance To All The Boys I've Loved Before and soon you'll see him as He-Man in Masters Of The Universe.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Everyone loves a bad boy and that's exactly why Michael B. Jordan has been celebrated by women around the world since gracing the screens in the 2018 film Black Panther.

The dark streak continued when he played Adonis "Donnie" Creed, doing intensive training to get the washboard abs needed for the role of a boxer.

Michael B. Jordan has made BW Magazine’s hot list. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

But away from reel life, Jordan is described as a gentleman and a mumma's boy who fulfilled his dream of buying his parents a home when he purchased his LA mansion where the trio reside.

RICHARD MADDEN

It's said that women love a man who makes them feel safe - enter Richard Madden, wielding swords, riding horses and leading an army to battle on Game Of Thrones.

At 32, the Scot has played some of the most romantic roles in history - Romeo, Prince Charming and the rugged Oliver Mellors in Lady Chatterley's Lover. He also plays an Afghanistan war veteran in UK hit The Bodyguard.

Away from the glitz, Madden proves his charm by sharing snaps of him in dinosaur onesies, or throwbacks to when he was a chubby teen.

Actor Richard Madden. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty

TRAVIS DESLAURIER

A man with a goofy sense of humour, beach boy looks and who is devoted to his pet cat - what's not to love?

Canadian YouTube sensation Travis DesLaurier or travbeachboy as he is often called, is not just good-looking but also multi-talented, working as a stunt director, model and actor while also growing his fledging YouTube career.

But the more endearing part about the tattooed 33-year-old is his cat Jacob, who frequently stars on his owner's social media and also has his own dedicated Instagram account.

