BWS robber jailed over string of burglaries, car thefts

A TEENAGER spent the better part of a month living on the wrong side of the law by routinely breaking into homes and stealing cars, wreaking havoc from the South Burnett to the Fraser Coast.

Kevin Floyd Ashley Phineasa, 19, also robbed an Eli Waters liquor store during the ice-fuelled crime spree.

CCTV footage captured Phineasa and a co-accused breaking into the BWS last month by smashing its front door with a brick to steal alcohol including vodka and Bundaberg rum.

They made a getaway from the crime scene in the latest of their stolen cars, a Mazda Cx5, which had been taken from a Dundowran home and later found abandoned.

The Kingaroy man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to 14charges including five house burglaries.

The court was told the other cars Phineasa stole in the space of a few weeks were a Suzuki Swift, a Mazda BT-50, a Volkswagen and a Hyundai Elantra.

The father's tactic was to break into various homes while residents were inside to steal keys.

He would sometimes also take other items including wallets and phones.

The first break-in of the series occurred in Kingaroy on December 16.

All the taken cars were found abandoned, with some showing up near Brisbane.

The court was told the Hyundai Elantra was extensively damaged after being taken on a joyride.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris explained his client returned to using illegal drugs in response to a relationship breakdown, sparking the criminal activity.

The court was told Phineasa was on a suspended sentence for similar offending at the time of the month-long crime spree.

Phineasa was sentenced to 16 months in jail, to be released on parole on March 28.