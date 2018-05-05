By-election a 'real roller coaster': Seymour

LAST CAMPAIGN LEG: George Seymour credits his wife Melissa and his friends and family with supporting him through the Fraser Coast mayoral by-election.

LAST CAMPAIGN LEG: George Seymour credits his wife Melissa and his friends and family with supporting him through the Fraser Coast mayoral by-election. Blake Antrobus

UNLOADING the corflutes and signs from the car has been a familiar routine for George Seymour these past two weeks.

But the Fraser Coast mayoral candidate took a brief moment of respite from the busy campaign trail by watching the sunrise over Point Vernon this morning.

It's been a mammoth fortnight for the sitting councillor, who called the election campaign a "real roller coaster”.

"All that time spent at pre-poll, putting up corflutes and flyers wouldn't have been possible without all my supporters behind me,” Cr Seymour said.

"There's been a lot of stress, pressure and work behind all this.”

He spent last night watching a film to take his mind off the campaign and enjoy some downtime.

Cr Seymour credits his wife, Melissa, as one of the driving forces behind his campaign.

Ms Seymour took half her annual leave to help hand out flyers at pre-poll.

"Every campaign I've been in, she's been my campaign manager. I just couldn't do it without her and my other friends and family,” Cr Seymour said.

Even with a positive reception in the polls and on the streets, he hasn't drawn any conclusions about what could happen during the ballot count.

He said the decision of the Fraser Coast's future was out of his hands.

"I'm relaxed about what could happen. I don't think anything I do will impact what happens,” Cr Seymour said.

And even if the result is in his favour, there won't be a huge celebration on his behalf. Instead, Cr Seymour said he'd enjoy a quiet night surrounded by his friends and family.