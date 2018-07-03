BY-ELECTION: Ballot drawn for Division 10 residents

GEORGE Seymour was one of the first in line to give his blessings to the region's Division 10 hopefuls.

The Fraser Coast mayor and former councillor for Division 10 was present during Tuesday's ballot draw for the upcoming by-election.

Eight candidates from across the Fraser Coast now face a two-week campaign for the vacant Hervey Bay seat.

BALLOT DRAW: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour was present for the ballot draw for his former seat of Division 10. Eight Fraser Coast residents are in the running for the council position. Blake Antrobus

Former councillors, Les MucKan and Phil Truscott, are first and second on the list followed by Lachlan Cosgrove, Brian Reckenberg, Richard Mott, Jeanette Maynes, Zane O'Keefe and Paul Forst.

Division 10 residents will elect one of the eight to the council on July 21.

Cr Seymour said he was confident whoever was elected would "continue to represent the division well".

"It's fantastic that people want to get involved in Local Government, the high number of candidates is a good sign there's a returning of confidence in the local council," Cr Seymour said. Pre-poll is expected to open at the Whale Bay Marina next Monday.