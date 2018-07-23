BY-ELECTION: Candidate leads as count continues

WATCHING THE COUNT: Division 10 candidate Zane O'Keefe leads the by-election count, but he has remained tight-lipped on his chances.

ZANE O'Keefe looks set to become the Fraser Coast's new councillor as he continues to hold a commanding lead over the other Division 10 candidates.

But the Urangan businessman has remained tight-lipped about his chances as the Electoral Commission of Queensland continues to count.

Hundreds of Division 10 residents hit the polls to decide on their new councillor in Saturday's by-election.

At the time of print, Mr O'Keefe lead the ballot count with 1,949 votes, followed by former councillor Les MucKan on 1,157 votes, Lachlan Cosgrove (662), Jeanette Maynes (650), Phil Truscott (586), Brian Reckenberg (165), Richard Mott (118) and Paul Forst (26).

About 75.44 per cent of the electoral roll has been counted.

The ECQ will resume counting today, but may not formally declare the election until a later date.

Mr O'Keefe told the Chronicle he would wait until the count is finalised by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

"I think my campaign went well because I demonstrated a commitment to the community, and the residents of Division 10 appreciated that,” Mr O'Keefe said.

The by-election was triggered after former councillor George Seymour vacated the division after being elected the Fraser Coast's new mayor.

Mr O'Keefe said he was happy with how the campaign progressed and "thankful for the renewed focus on this end of town.”

"The fact I was the only candidate that lived in the division helped me a lot, the fact I'm part of the community, I think all of the residents really valued that,” he said.