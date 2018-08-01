BY-ELECTION: ECQ declares new councillor

URANGAN businessman Zane O'Keefe has been declared the Fraser Coast's new councillor by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

The ECQ made the announcement about 1pm Wednesday, more than a week after polling day.

At the time of print, Mr O'Keefe led with a commanding majority of 1969 votes - about 36.66 per cent of the total vote.

Incoming councillor Zane O'Keefe with Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour. The ECQ declared Mr O'Keefe the winner of the Division 10 by-election on Wednesday. Contributed

He is followed by former Division 10 councillor Les MucKan on 1168 votes, Lachlan Cosgrove on 672, Jeanette Maynes on 658, Phil Truscott on 592, Brian Reckenberg on 167, Richard Mott on 119 and Paul Forst on 26.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the election of Mr O'Keefe marks the beginning of a new era for council "focussed on delivering infrastructure and services for our community."

"It is great to have a full Council again," Cr Seymour said.

"I look forward to Cr O'Keefe attending our meetings as he will bring a new set of ideas and views to our discussions."

Mr O'Keefe said his election showed the community wanted to see a council "focussed on results."

"I will be working to ensure we have connected communities with good parks and facilities for all," he said.

"We live in a fantastic region; this is where I am raising my children, where I have run my business and where I have employed people.

"To now represent the community on our council means a lot to me. I want to thank my community for placing their faith in me."

Mr O'Keefe will soon be sworn in at the Hervey Bay Council Chambers on Friday.