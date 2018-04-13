Menu
Valerie Horton
BY-ELECTION: Jannean Dean announces mayoral run

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Apr 2018 7:30 PM

FRASER Coast resident Jannean Dean will run for mayor in the upcoming Fraser Coast mayoral by-election for the second time in two years.

She joins the race alongside sitting councillors Darren Everard and George Seymour, former deputy mayor David Dalgleish and farmer Tony Pantlin.

Ms Dean unsuccessfully ran for mayor at the 2016 Local Government Elections, being defeated at the polls by ex-mayor Chris Loft.

"Although it is a concern that a Government may be able to sack a democratically elected Mayor, I will not let this deter me from serving my community,” Ms Dean said.

"We're in this together.”

It would be the fifth time Ms Dean has run in an election, having contested a local government, federal government and two state government elections over the years.

Ms Dean said her campaign was self-funded.

