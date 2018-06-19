BY-ELECTION: Local business owner enters council race

NEW CANDIDATE: Zane O'Keefe, right, announced he would run for council in the upcoming Division 10 by-election on the Fraser Coast.

A FRASER Coast small-business owner has become the fifth person to announce his candidacy for the Division 10 by-election.

Zane O'Keefe, a long-term resident, father and small-business owner who lives in Division 10, announced he would stand for council on Tuesday.

He joins the race alongside Richard Mott, Paul Forst, Lachlan Cosgrove and Phil Truscott.

Mr O'Keefe said he is invested in the region's future.

"I am 100% committed to this community, I employ locals, am involved in my children's school and care about our community," Mr O'Keefe said.

Mr O'Keefe said some of his priorities included more footpaths in the division, better parks maintenance and keeping rates as low as possible.

Division 10 residents will go back to the polls on July 21.