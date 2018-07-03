BY-ELECTION: New candidates confirmed for Division 10

Three more candidates have put their hand up to run in the upcoming Division 10 by-election on the Fraser Coast.

THREE more Fraser Coast residents have nominated for the Division 10 by-election, bringing the total number of candidates up to eight.

Local businesswoman Jeanette Maynes, former councillor Les MucKan and Fraser Coast resident Brian Reckenberg are the latest candidates to enter the race for the vacant Fraser Coast division.

They join running candidates Richard Mott, Phil Truscott, Lachlan Cosgrove, Paul Forst and Zane O'Keefe.

Ms Maynes, a Hervey Bay resident since 1978, announced she would run on Saturday.

Ms Maynes said she was "an intent listener, highly approachable and always looking for solutions to community concerns.”

"(I) will make responsible, transparent, independent decisions with a thoughtful considered approach, based on financial viability and always with the best interests of the community at heart,” Ms Maynes said.

She previously contested Division 9 in the 2016 Local Government Elections.

But for Mr MucKan, who was ousted from the council in 2012 by current mayor George Seymour, the by-election could signal his return to politics.

He unsuccessfully ran for Division 8 in the 2016 elections and was third on the Queensland Senate ticket for Katter's Australia Party.

Mr Reckenberg, who has lived in Hervey Bay for about 31 years, has been involved in numerous community and sporting across the Fraser Coast.

He said he wanted to bring sustainable development to the region if elected.