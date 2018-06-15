Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queenslanders will finally hit the polls on Saturday.
Queenslanders will finally hit the polls on Saturday.
Council News

BY-ELECTION: Who is running for Division 10?

15th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LACHLAN Cosgrove is the fourth candidate to announce his nomination for Division 10 of the Fraser Coast since it was vacated by the newly elected mayor.

The Fraser Coast radio presenter joins retiree Richard Mott, former councillor Phil Truscott and former mayoral candidate Paul Forst in the bid to become the Fraser Coast Regional Council's next councillor.

Mr Mott was the first to announce his run last month.

He told the Chronicle he had a strong interest in public affairs, having helped current Hornsby mayor Phillip Ruddock during his successful candidacy for the seat of Parramatta in 1973.

Mr Forst, an ex-boilermaker, unsuccessfully contested the last mayoral by-election.

Some of his proudest accomplishments include developing major infrastructure for the Brisbane Airport.

Mr Truscott, who served on the council from 2012-2016, announced his bid for re-election last week.

He was defeated in the 2016 Local Government election by incumbent Division 2 councillor Anne Maddern by about 82 votes.

Division 10 was vacated after councillor George Seymour was elected the Fraser Coast's new mayor in May. A by-election date has been set for July 21.

Unlike the mayoral by-election, only residents who live in Division 10 will cast their vote.

by-election division 10 fccouncil fcelection fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COURT: Victim sexually assaulted in her own bed

    premium_icon COURT: Victim sexually assaulted in her own bed

    News She couldn’t have known he would betray her kindness in a terrible way.

    Fraser Coast residents recognised in Queen's honour list

    premium_icon Fraser Coast residents recognised in Queen's honour list

    News Four Fraser Coast locals are on the Queen's Birthday Honour's List

    • 15th Jun 2018 1:00 AM
    Fraser Coast artist explores faith in first solo exhibition

    premium_icon Fraser Coast artist explores faith in first solo exhibition

    Whats On The collection explores faith and culture.

    OUR SAY: Terrific to be in the company of wonderful people

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Terrific to be in the company of wonderful people

    News It was a privilege to be there to see our volunteers honoured.

    Local Partners