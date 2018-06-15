BY-ELECTION: Who is running for Division 10?

Queenslanders will finally hit the polls on Saturday.

LACHLAN Cosgrove is the fourth candidate to announce his nomination for Division 10 of the Fraser Coast since it was vacated by the newly elected mayor.

The Fraser Coast radio presenter joins retiree Richard Mott, former councillor Phil Truscott and former mayoral candidate Paul Forst in the bid to become the Fraser Coast Regional Council's next councillor.

Mr Mott was the first to announce his run last month.

He told the Chronicle he had a strong interest in public affairs, having helped current Hornsby mayor Phillip Ruddock during his successful candidacy for the seat of Parramatta in 1973.

Mr Forst, an ex-boilermaker, unsuccessfully contested the last mayoral by-election.

Some of his proudest accomplishments include developing major infrastructure for the Brisbane Airport.

Mr Truscott, who served on the council from 2012-2016, announced his bid for re-election last week.

He was defeated in the 2016 Local Government election by incumbent Division 2 councillor Anne Maddern by about 82 votes.

Division 10 was vacated after councillor George Seymour was elected the Fraser Coast's new mayor in May. A by-election date has been set for July 21.

Unlike the mayoral by-election, only residents who live in Division 10 will cast their vote.