BY THE C: Big reunion for rockers at Bay music festival

Jimmy Barnes is set to perform in Hervey Bay in May.

FOR Jimmy Barnes, By the C won't just be a performance - it will be a reunion of the rockers he has met throughout his career.

The Cold Chisel frontman is headed to Hervey Bay on May 11 to headline the music festival.

Joining Barnes for the ride will be fellow rockers Mental as Anything, Killing Heidi, Baby Animals, Mark Seymour and The Undertow, and Boom Crash Opera.

Barnes has met members of each group during his travels over the past 46 years of performing.

By the C will be a reunion of sorts, as well as a chance to rock out.

"I've known all these guys since they started," he said.

"It's always really good to get somewhere beautiful like Hervey Bay and catch up with mates.

"There's a good cross-section of rock 'n' roll for people to come and see."

Last year John Farnham was the headline act at the popular event, which attracted more than 6000 people in its first year.

Barnes said it was great to bring live music to regional areas.

"I've toured lots of regional areas and I think John has too," he said.

"Of late he's been doing it a lot more."

Barnes said musicians were very aware of their audiences and knew they were as well supported in regional and rural parts of Australia as they were in the inner city.

And the response they get from crowds in smaller areas is phenomenal.

"They really appreciate the fact that you're coming," he said.

"All bands should be getting out there."

Barnes said people thought rock 'n' roll was glamorous but it was also a lot of hard work.

"You've got to be prepared to put in the hard work and give it everything you've got," he said.

"You've got to be prepared for every show.

"Every night you go out you want to make it the best show you've ever done in your life."

In May, Barnes will also release his latest studio album, My Criminal Record.

He has been performing songs off the album at his shows and getting a good response from the audience.

Barnes plans to share his new material with the crowds in Hervey Bay to give them a glimpse of his new album.

But he knows they will want to hear the older hits too.

Working Class Man and Khe Sahn will also be on the list.