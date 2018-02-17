Menu
By the C concert will return: organisers

By the Sea concert, starring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson. Hervey Bay Seafront Oval -
By the Sea concert, starring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson. Hervey Bay Seafront Oval - Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

LESS than a week after one of the Fraser Coast's most popular concerts, and organisers are already planning a second By the C for 2019.

It follows more than 4000 people flocking to Seafront Oval to get a glimpse of John Farnham, Jon Stevens and The Black Sorrows among others performing live on the region's shores.

But by Monday, organisers Zaccaria Concerts were already in talks to prepare another massive event for next year.

Owner John Zaccaria confirmed By the C would return to the Fraser Coast next year.

"The response we've had from the first concert has given us confidence to come back," Mr Zaccaria said.

"The biggest positive thing that seems to be coming out for locals was the number of out-of-towners who were visiting." Mr Zaccaria said the company was talking to "a range of artists" in the line-up for the next concert.

While he would not be drawn on any names, he said it would be "the cream of the crop" of Australian talent.

Mr Zaccaria said a substantive amount of planning needed to go into the next event.

"You have to give the agents and management confidence that a first-class experience will be delivered," he said.

"Because we have to hire production crews from capital cities, going to places like Hervey Bay does become expensive.

A date for the next By the C concert is yet to be confirmed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
