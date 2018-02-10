BY THE C: Massive stage takes shape

FOR Martin Ratter, it's no small feat to bring one of the Fraser Coast's biggest concerts to life.

The site and production manager for today's By the C concert has worked tirelessly since Wednesday to get the stage, lights and sound for the concert up and running ahead of today's opening.

CHECK OUT EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE CONCERT HERE

About 35 core crew members have worked day and night to erect the 15m x 12m stage.

By the C site and production manager Martin Rutter in front of the stage, which has been in construction for the past week. Blake Antrobus

By 3pm on Saturday, it will boast more than 80 automated lighting fixtures, the latest high-tech K2 L'acoustics audio system and about 232sqm of screens for viewing.

Mr Ratter said this was "not a small show" for a town like Hervey Bay.

"With the size of the tech, and the logistics of getting it up, it's not a cheap exercise," Mr Ratter said.

"On a scale, this kind of show fits in the medium to big category."

Mr Ratter said putting on an outdoor show was a big exercise, with power and equipment often being the most difficult things to sort out.

"But I'm sure it will be a great, memorable night for Hervey Bay," he said.