BY THE C: Never too old to enjoy bit of Barnsey

ROCK LEGENDS: Lyn McKean, Rhonda Cantrill and Gayle Jensen at By the C. Carlie Walker

YOU'RE never too old to rock out to Jimmy Barnes.

Lyn McKean, Rhonda Cantrill and Gayle Jensen proved that at the weekend.

The three ladies travelled from Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast to take in the sights and sounds of the By the C concert in Hervey Bay on Saturday.

They arrived just in time to pull up a chair for Mental As Anything and long enough to see the main event - the man they had all travelled to see, Jimmy Barnes.

Ms McKean said they all wanted to see the rock legend in action, but they were looking forward to the other artists as well.

"We're having a ball," she said.