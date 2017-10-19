26°
News

BYE COEN: 'A true aussie battler you fought hard, now RIP.'

Double lung transplant recipient, Coen Ashton, when he ventured into public speaking. Riverside Christian College students were the first school to hear Coen sharing his life experiences. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Double lung transplant recipient, Coen Ashton, when he ventured into public speaking. Riverside Christian College students were the first school to hear Coen sharing his life experiences. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton
Amy Formosa
by

MEMBERS of the Fraser Coast community have shared their condolences for brave Coen Ashton following his death.

Five years after receiving a double lung transplant, the former Maryborough man sadly passed away in a Melbourne hospital.

An inspiration to his loved ones and the wider community, Coen was named the Fraser Coast's Junior Citizen of the Year in 2016 after he did a national tour to speak to thousands of school children about the importance of becoming organ donors.

Cherryl Reynolds said Coen was an inspiration to all.

"A true aussie battler you fought hard now rest in peace, deepest condolences to your family and friends,” Ms Reynolds said.

Bronwyn Wilson described Coen as one of the strongest and bravest and now a cystic fibrosis angel.

"Sending lots of love, hugs and strength to your family at this very sad and heartbreaking time,” Ms Wilson said.

Chronicle reader Christine Hogan shared a heartfelt message.

"So very very brave and lately Coen has been going through so many painful procedures in hospital...fly high, Coen and may you now rest in peace.”

Mozzie Maynes said Coen was an inspiration to many, an amazing young man, who fought hard.

"My whole family are donors because of your cause, love and strength to your family,” she said.

Angela Bell sent her sincerest thoughts to his family and friends.

"He was an inspirational young man, a warrior in so many ways (including wildlife warrior).”

Visit us on Facebook to share a message for Coen.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Laughter and tears as hundreds pay tribute to Trevor Cecil

Laughter and tears as hundreds pay tribute to Trevor Cecil

TEARS were shed at the Brolga Theatre on Thursday as the life of Maryborough’s Trevor Cecil was honoured.

Milestone reached as Motor Complex gets tick

Wide Bay Motorsports Complex president Ben Collingwood.

Council voted unanimously to approve the development.

Hoof it to Torbanlea Picnic Races

IN FRONT: Jill Colwell on The GG leads the field into the home straight of last year's 1500m event.

Fraser Coast punters are in for a big day out on October 28.

Mum tells how she lost six dress sizes

TRANSFORMATION: Jacinta Dickenson dropped six dress sizes in 18 months.

In just 18 months, Jacinta Dickenson turned her life around.

Local Partners