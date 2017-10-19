BYE COEN: 'A true aussie battler you fought hard, now RIP.'

Double lung transplant recipient, Coen Ashton, when he ventured into public speaking. Riverside Christian College students were the first school to hear Coen sharing his life experiences. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

MEMBERS of the Fraser Coast community have shared their condolences for brave Coen Ashton following his death.

Five years after receiving a double lung transplant, the former Maryborough man sadly passed away in a Melbourne hospital.

An inspiration to his loved ones and the wider community, Coen was named the Fraser Coast's Junior Citizen of the Year in 2016 after he did a national tour to speak to thousands of school children about the importance of becoming organ donors.

Cherryl Reynolds said Coen was an inspiration to all.

"A true aussie battler you fought hard now rest in peace, deepest condolences to your family and friends,” Ms Reynolds said.

Bronwyn Wilson described Coen as one of the strongest and bravest and now a cystic fibrosis angel.

"Sending lots of love, hugs and strength to your family at this very sad and heartbreaking time,” Ms Wilson said.

Chronicle reader Christine Hogan shared a heartfelt message.

"So very very brave and lately Coen has been going through so many painful procedures in hospital...fly high, Coen and may you now rest in peace.”

Mozzie Maynes said Coen was an inspiration to many, an amazing young man, who fought hard.

"My whole family are donors because of your cause, love and strength to your family,” she said.

Angela Bell sent her sincerest thoughts to his family and friends.

"He was an inspirational young man, a warrior in so many ways (including wildlife warrior).”

