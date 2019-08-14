Council back-flip opens door for Adani contractors

Contractors who work on the Queensland coalmine owned by Indian mining giant, Adani, look set to be allowed to work on Tweed Shire Council projects.

CONTRACTORS who work on the Queensland coalmine owned by Indian mining giant, Adani, look set to be allowed to work on Tweed Shire Council projects.

The current procurement forbids the council to hire any company who conducts work on the Carmichael coalmine in central Queensland, but a motion to rescind this ruling will be voted on by the council tomorrow night.

For the rescission to be successful, one member of the so-called Rainbow Four who voted for the motion in 2018 will have to back-flip.

Labor councillor Reece Byrnes has told the Tweed Daily News he is going to support Thursday's rescission motion, which along with councillors James Owen, Warren Polglase and Pryce Allsop, will allow those contracted to Adani to work on Tweed Shire Council projects.

"My priority and Labor's priority is always about creating more local jobs in the Tweed," Cr Byrnes said.

"Whilst I continue to share the community's concern about the potential environmental impacts of the Adani mine, I acknowledge that since the original Council motion in 2017, this Queensland project has been granted approval."

Mr Byrnes said he will put forth an amendment to the rescission motion tomorrow night, to establish a local jobs register for all large-scale publicly-funded projects being built in the Tweed.

"It makes sense to have both the council and the state government adopt a local jobs register so that with all large-scale publicly-funded projects (more than $50 million) the contracted companies will be required to report to the community the number of locals truly employed during the construction," he said.

"A local jobs register for publicly-funded projects would underpin and support Tweed locals getting these first-rate jobs right here on the Tweed.

"I make no apologies that Labor's priority is always about creating jobs and I believe we need to ensure that more Tweed residents have an opportunity to gain secure employment in all future, major publicly-funded projects in the Tweed.

"Any Tweed Councillor voting against my sensible amendment needs to explain why they are choosing to sell out our local construction companies and workers, it's as simple as that."

Byrnes took aim at Cr Owen, who will put forth the rescission motion tomorrow night.

The pair have traded barbs and school-yard insults in recent months, with Cr Owen's endorsement on nuclear energy being the focal point of the Labor councillors most recent comment.

"In terms of Liberal Councillor James Owen, I'd encourage him to drop his push to introduce toxic nuclear power plants and instead join with Labor and support my amendment to his motion to ensure Tweed locals are employed on all these major Tweed infrastructure builds," Cr Byrnes said.

Councillors will meet in Tweed Heads tomorrow night at the council chambers in Brett St, from 5.30pm.