Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EVENT: One of the stages at the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 in Tyagarah.
EVENT: One of the stages at the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 in Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg
Music

Byron festival more popular than Ed Sheeran, Metallica

Javier Encalada
by
27th Jun 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLUESFEST Byron Bay 2019 was confirmed as the top grossing live event on Pollstar's International Live Box Office charts, confirming its position as one of the world's biggest music festivals.

Bluesfest 2019 ranked in the list above live events by Ed Sheeran, Metallica, Cirque du Soleil and Maroon 5.

The 30th version of the festival, which featured Ben Harper, Norah Jones and Iggy Pop amongst dozens of other performers, grossing AUD $15,670,000.

According to the charts, Bluesfest sold 105,385 tickets during its 2019 five-day event

"It's not every day you wake up to find Bluesfest is on top of the international live music magazine, Pollstar's International Box Office, holding the number one spot as the highest grossing event in the world," Bluesfest director, Peter Noble said on a social media post.

Noble recently revealed that the festival is worth more to the NSW economy than sport and movies.

Attendance at the 2019 festival equalled its crowd numbers for 2015, just slightly below its highest ever crowd, recorded in 2014.

The Tyagarah event is working towards its 2020 edition, which will take place from April 9-13 .

bluesfest2019 northern rivers music festivals pollstar
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    premium_icon Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    Crime Police were called to an Eli Waters address and found the man sitting in the car with the headlights and reverse lights on

    Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    premium_icon Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    News The station is one of six who are taking part in the trial

    DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    premium_icon DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    Crime Toogoom couple caught growing and selling marijuana

    Former M'boro man to host new Play School show

    premium_icon Former M'boro man to host new Play School show

    News Backer will be joined by Zindzi Okenyo in bringing the show to life.

    • 27th Jun 2019 4:00 PM