Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A head-on crash involving a suspected stolen car has landed one man in custody after bystanders are thought to have restrained him until help arrived.
A head-on crash involving a suspected stolen car has landed one man in custody after bystanders are thought to have restrained him until help arrived.
Crime

Bystanders restrain driver after crash in 'stolen' car

by Elise Williams
2nd Jan 2021 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a head-on crash involving a suspected stolen car in north Brisbane.

Three people including a child were involved in the head on collision in Aspley just before 10.40am. 

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, one adult patient has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition, while the other two patients are undergoing assessment at the scene of the crash on Maundrell Tce. 

They are both believed to be in a stable condition. 

It's understood members of the public restrained the alleged driver of the suspected stolen vehicle, whose age is unknown, until police arrived.

Police are redirecting traffic at the corner of Maundrell Terrace and Hamilton Road.

More to come … 

Originally published as Bystanders restrain driver after crash in suspected stolen car

car theft crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough couple welcome region’s first baby for 2021

        Premium Content Maryborough couple welcome region’s first baby for 2021

        Local Faces The bundle of joy’s journey earthside began just an hour after mum and dad watched the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

        50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

        Family Fun Take a look at our gallery of photos from New Year’s Eve events around the...

        Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Premium Content Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Crime According to police “no one got killed, no one got severely bashed last night, no...

        Three assessed, one in hospital after Maryborough crash

        Premium Content Three assessed, one in hospital after Maryborough crash

        News The crash occurred just before 11am on New Year’s Day.