Bundaberg’s Kate and Kerry Dalton are excited to be rocking out at By the C.
News

BY THE C: Fond memories of rocking out at M’boro Showgrounds

Carlie Walker
by
11th May 2019 3:31 PM
IT HAS been 30 years since Kerry Dalton rocked out to Mental As Anything at Maryborough Showgrounds.

But she reckons they sound as good abs they did then.

The rockers took the the stage at By the C at Fraser Coast Park in Hervey Bay, playing an extended set after Boom Crash Opera was forced to pull out at the last minute due to illness.

Kerry has fond memories of hearing the band perform their hits in 1989.

Alongside her sister-in-law Kate Dalton, the women, who travelled from Bundaberg to see the bands, were excited to see the rest of the artists as well.

Kerry has seen every band in the line up play live before, but she's never seen Jimmy Barnes.

She can't wait to see the rock legend in action.

