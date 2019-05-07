BY THE C: Jimmy Barnes is ready to rock you this weekend

IN 1998, Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes performed in front of 55,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Singing his hits alongside other prolific artists, including Kylie Minogue, Paul Kelly and Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs, it was an amazing moment in a career filled with them.



But when Barnes comes to Hervey Bay on May 11 to perform in front of thousands of devoted regional fans at the city's By the C concert, he won't be treating the performance any differently to the gig at the MCG.



"Every night you go out you want to make it the best show you've ever done in your life," the seasoned performer said.



Not only does Barnes still want to rock his audience, he is also creating incredible new material.



This month Barnes will release his latest studio album, My Criminal Record.



His new songs will be part of his Bay playlist, alongside classics such as Khe Sanh from his days with rock band Cold Chisel, as well as Working Class Man.



It's set to be a night of top-notch entertainment.



Alongside Barnes, the crowd will also get the chance to see the Baby Animals, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, Killing Heidi, Mental as Anything and Boom Crash Opera take the stage.



The event will be held at Fraser Park near the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, providing a different location to last year's concert, which was held at the Seafront Oval.



Last year, John Farnham was the headline act at the popular event which attracted more than 6000 people in its first year.



Barnes said it was great to bring live music to regional areas and their fans.



"I've toured lots of regional areas and I think John has, too," he said.



"Of late, he's been doing it a lot more."



Barnes said musicians were very aware of their audiences and knew they were as well supported in regional and rural parts of Australia as they were in the inner city.



General admission tickets will cost $110, with premium general admission, which will include a dedicated express lane, to cost $175.



Children's tickets will cost $65, while free entry will be granted for those under two.



Gates will open at noon on the day and tickets can be purchased from ticketmaster.com.au.

