Cadbury ends pantry vs fridge debate

London, England - March 2, 2011: The Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar was first produced in the UK in 1905 and had more milk content than its competitors. It became the top seller for Cadbury.

Do you keep your chocolate in the fridge, or does it belong in the pantry?

It's a question that has divided homes since the beginning of time (OK, slight exaggeration), but it looks like we might finally have an answer from an authority on the subject - Cadbury.

Both sides have pros and cons - leave your chocolate in a cupboard and you risk it melting in the heat or turning into a semisoft, gooey mess.

However keeping it in the fridge leaves it just a little too hard to comfortably bite into, and you don't want to be that person who rocks up to the dentist with a chipped tooth because of chocolate.

Cadbury have said it should be stored in the pantry - but not everyone is happy with the answer, pointing out the advice doesn't really work considering Australia's climate.

The official response comes Sydney dad Bruno Bouchet put the question to the chocolate company itself.

Bruno is Kyle Sandilands' manager and is known as "The List King" for his often divisive ranking of foods.

He claimed chocolate belonged in the pantry, along with butter, eggs, avocado and champagne.

But people were having none of his claim that chocolate should be kept out of the fridge, prompting Bruno to head to Twitter, to ask Cadbury for answers.

According to Cadbury, chocolate should be stored in a "slightly cool, dry, dark place" at 21 degrees and under.

But when Bruno shared the response on Instagram it seemed to cause more unrest than clarity.

"NOT in Qld," one person wrote, while another said: "Show me anywhere in Australia that is consistently below 21 degrees? In Qld it's usually a stable 21 degrees inside the fridge."

"They don't know what they are talking about," another commented, while one person wrote: "Unless it's 45 degrees in summer then probably better in the fridge."

Meanwhile one person came to a happy compromise, writing that it should be "winter cupboard, summer fridge".

OK, now that's (sort of) settled let's move onto the next one - tomato sauce; fridge or pantry?

