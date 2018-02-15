Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cadbury recalling sold-out Caramilk blocks

PRODUCT RECALL: Plastic pieces have been found in some Caramilk products.
PRODUCT RECALL: Plastic pieces have been found in some Caramilk products. Ashley Clark
Jay Fielding
by

CADBURY'S Caramilk has been a hit but you may want to think twice before popping another piece on your mouth.

The manufacturer issued the recall today after pieces of plastic were found in the sweet treat.

The recall applies to 190g blocks of Caramilk with the best before dates of 17/01/2019 and 21/01/2019.

They can be taken back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required.

In a statement, Cadbury said the affected products had only been sold in Australia.

"A limited number of Cadbury Caramilk products have been found to contain small, flexible pieces of food grade plastic as a result of a machinery fault during the manufacturing process,” the statement read.

"Cadbury Caramilk products containing plastic may cause minor injury if consumed.

"Our analysis of the samples received to date has determined that this product does not appear to pose a serious health or food safety risk, but a recall has been initiated to prevent the risk of minor injury.”

Caramilk, which was last on sale in Australia 20 years ago, is a combination of white chocolate and caramel.

It's been popular with Bundy sweet tooths.

Woolworths Hinkler Central sold out of the product within an hour of its delivery.

Cornett's IGA and Coles Hinkler Central also sold out quickly.

Caramilk is made at the Cadbury factory in Dundedin, New Zealand.

Topics:  bundaberg cadbury cadbury caramilk caramilk product recall product recalls recall

Bundaberg News Mail
LOOK INSIDE: Million dollar mansions of the Fraser Coast

LOOK INSIDE: Million dollar mansions of the Fraser Coast

THEY'RE the homes we all dream about living in.

IN COURT: Lovestruck retiree sent $170k to scammer

Errioll Ann Witney, 66, of Scarness, leaves Hervey Bay District Court.

She met the scammer on an online dating site.

ROSTER COMPLETE: Wilks arrives for Wide Bay Buccaneers

NEW ARRIVAL: Wide Bay Buccaneers visa player Ben Wilks.

Ben Wilks finished his journey from London on Wednesday.

Two-time champ Ferris to ride at Hervey Bay

THE BEST: Dean Ferris will compete at Hervey Bay Motocross Club on Sunday.

Juniors ride Saturday, with seniors and pro riders Sunday.

Local Partners