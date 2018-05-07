Cadet unit calls for volunteers to step up

STEP UP: The Hervey Bay 181 Army Cadet Unit desperately needs volunteers to sign up for training to become Australian Army cadet officers and instructors.

STEP UP: The Hervey Bay 181 Army Cadet Unit desperately needs volunteers to sign up for training to become Australian Army cadet officers and instructors. contributed

WITH more than 40 cadets and a only small team of staff, the Hervey Bay 181 Army Cadet Unit is in desperate need of volunteers to help continue the youth-based development program.

Mark Holloway, the father of a current cadet said Australian Army cadet officers and instructors of cadets were the backbone of every unit, and the 181 need more to come on board.

"Circumstances change and we have lost a few staff," Mr Holloway said.

"The main focus is to gain staff to supervise and get involved with the instruction and training of the cadets."

Mr Holloway said any adult that has a keen interest in working with teenagers and can commit to volunteering a few hours a week, on some weekends and on cadet camps, would suit the role.

He said no experience was necessary with an added benefit of full ADF training being provided.

"Obviously we would like some ex-military people to join but they don't have to be," he said.

"They can be parents or community members, teachers, they can be from any walk of life.

"It would also be really good to get some parents that would be prepared to do this if they don't already have other commitments.

"You receive full training as well so you're not just thrown in the deep end."

Mr Holloway said training to become a volunteer officer or instructor was an extremely rewarding way to assist in developing the region's young people, aged from 13 to 19.

"Australian Army cadet officers and instructors of cadets take on a leadership role and work with teenagers to develop potential, as well as their own leadership and management," Mr Holloway said.

"It's very satisfying to see how the cadets develop over the years.

"It's incredible how they go on the camp and do the abseiling from a really high tower, even though they're terrified, by the end of camp they are all doing it.

"The confidence they gain is unreal."

OOC and IOC are appointed after undergoing a selection process, which includes police, referee and Working With Children checks, to assess their suitability to work with young people.

To find out more or to make application, visit the website at armycadets.gov. au/how-to-join.