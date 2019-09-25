Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Ringtail woman pleaded guilty to driving nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
A Ringtail woman pleaded guilty to driving nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Crime

Cafe boss ‘half a drink away from disaster’

Caitlin Zerafa
25th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 42-YEAR-OLD self employed Ringtail woman has been disqualified from driving after blowing nearly three times the legal limit.

Justine Toni Walker entered a guilty plea in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

The court heard Walker blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.137 during a roadside breath test in Elm St, Cooroy, on September 13.

"That's a fairly high reading, nearly three times the limit," Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said.

"You were perhaps half a standard drink away from diaster."

Walker was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Her defence counsel applied for an exemption on the Walker's behalf for work purposes given, without a licence, Walker would be without income.

Mr McLaughlin noted the defendant, who ran her own cafe, had no previous traffic convictions, with the exception of one ticket in the past six years, and was satisfied to allow the application.

Walker was allowed to drive between 4am and 6pm Monday to Saturday between her place of residence and work.

A conviction was recorded.

blood alcohol limit drink driving noosa court rbt
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Truckie's reach for water bottle blamed for horror crash

    premium_icon Truckie's reach for water bottle blamed for horror crash

    News All it took was a split-second lapse for a farmer and truck driver to cause a serious accident that left a woman in a wheelchair.

    FREEDOM FORUM: Outspoken senator challenges 'group thinking'

    premium_icon FREEDOM FORUM: Outspoken senator challenges 'group thinking'

    News 'Openness of ideas has given way to a focus on identity politics'

    How council plans to keep problem pests out of Fraser Coast

    premium_icon How council plans to keep problem pests out of Fraser Coast

    News Pest animals are being targeted under the plan

    Dump trash for free to prepare for wild weather

    premium_icon Dump trash for free to prepare for wild weather

    News Special displays will be on show at Food n Groove