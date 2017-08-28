Cafe holds free entertainment for grand opening

DELICIOUS: Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria co-owner Shane Webber tucks into some of the sumptuous food from the loaded menu.

Finally Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria will hold its grand opening this weekend.

"We basically hit the ground running when we first opened,” cafe owner Samantha Kean said.

"But we have now worked out our hours, needs and menu - and the time to commit to the opening.

"And being a little bit quieter, we have had the time to sit down and think.”

Having the opening will give the cafe owners a bit more exposure.

"I think it's important to let people know we are open and ready to trade,” she said.

"It is also about having fun - what a better excuse to throw a party.”

For the grand opening the cafe owners will have a special menu with a good range of burgers, including the Maryborough Monster.

"We have sold a few monsters since its creation - even a family of four with teens who committed to it found themselves struggling to finish,” Samantha said.

She said the food had a Yankee-fied twist.

"I am all about focussing on fun with food so bring it on and come down and enjoy the party,” Samantha said.

"The activities and live entertainment will be free.”

There will be a jumping castle, face painting, balloons, lucky door prize and some giveaways.

With all the extra equipment there will still be ample parking. The event is also bring-your-own alcohol.

FAST FACTS

Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria, 302a Alice St, Maryborough, will hold its grand opening on September 2 from 9am-6pm. Entertainment will be held from 11am-2pm.

For more information or to pre-order phone 0487 050 950 or visit their Facebook page.