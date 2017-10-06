Cafe owners move into former Muddy Waters building

IT HAS been a challenging five months for cafe owner Dan Oakhill, but there's light at the end of the tunnel for the Maryborough businessman.



A Spoonful of Sugar, in Richmond St, had to close at various times for a total of about six weeks while renovations to the adjoining building that was the birthplace of PL Travers, author of Mary Poppins, were carried out.



While Mr Oakhill understood scaffolding had to go up to complete work on the historical building, it did present challenges for his business.

But new opportunities are on the horizon, with the business to move from its present location to the building which formerly housed Muddy Waters Cafe in the Wharf St precinct.



Mr Oakhill said the heritage building and view of the river would benefit his business, which will retain the name Spoonful of Sugar.



"It's just a great historical spot," he said.



"It's a beautiful spot."



It will be business as usual in the early stages but Mr Oakhill has plans to expand.



One idea he's keen on exploring is hiring out food and drink baskets so couples and families can picnic in nearby Queens Park or on the lawn outside the cafe.



He said he knew the Muddy Waters owners had offered the venue for functions which he would also explore.



The cafe is expected to open at its new home on October 12.



Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson said he was pleased the historical building was being used again.



With Betta Electrical moving in Maryborough CBD and a new cafe to follow soon in Adelaide St, Cr Sanderson said he said there was lot of positivity in the city at the moment.



"There's energy across the board, now," he said.



"We're heading into a better future."

