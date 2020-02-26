Menu
MAFS latecomer Drew Brauer has set up a suicide prevention charity called Kick On. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
TV

Cairns charity founder to appear on MAFS

by Alicia Nally
26th Feb 2020 7:32 AM
A FAVOURITE of the Far North music scene will be looking for love on one of television's most controversial shows next week.

Cairns-based singer songwriter and philanthropist Drew Brauer, who performs under the name Drewboy, will be a late addition to the Married At First Sight contestant pool in an episode airing on Monday, March 2.

A Channel 9 publicist confirmed the appearance after advertising featuring Mr Brauer started last week on national TV.

Kick On founder Drew Brauer PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
The 31-year-old musician started a suicide prevention charity called Kick On after a broken engagement caused him to spiral into what he described as the "lowest point" in his life more than five years ago.

Mr Brauer said he was never suicidal, but the upheaval in his personal life left him in a very dark place.

Drew Brauer is set to appear on Married At First Sight. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
It also gave him insight into situations that can lead to suicide among Aussie males.

The former Ergon high voltage electrician-linesman will be one of four new faces on the reality TV show which matches couples together.

Last year's participant Liz Sobinoff, whose partner Sam Ball cheated on her with another contestant, Ines Basic, will also be part of the program from next week.

