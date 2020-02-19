Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
News

Daycare ‘devastated’ by death of child

by Jack Lawrie
19th Feb 2020 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for answers about the death of a child found inside a daycare minibus at a Cairns primary school.

The three-year-old boy was discovered by the driver of the minibus which was parked out the front of Hambledon State School, Edmonton, yesterday afternoon.

A Goodstart Early Learning spokeswoman said the organisation would work with authorities to investigate the matter.

The Goodstart Early Learning Centre at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
The Goodstart Early Learning Centre at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"Goodstart Early Learning is devastated by the death of a child in our care in Cairns," she said.

"We are working to support the entire centre team, our families and our children.

"Our thoughts are very much with the family of the child at this time."

The child's mother has been informed.

Police officers attend Hambledon State School at Edmonton, where a 3 year old was found dead in a Goodstart Early Learning Centre minibus at around 3:30pm on Tuesday. Police forensic officers arrive at the scene. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Police officers attend Hambledon State School at Edmonton, where a 3 year old was found dead in a Goodstart Early Learning Centre minibus at around 3:30pm on Tuesday. Police forensic officers arrive at the scene. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Detective Inspector Jason Smith said the three-year-old was due to be delivered to daycare.

"The death of any child is an awful thing, which is why it's so important to get to the bottom of it," he said.

"We're trying to work out what happened between now and when it should have been be delivered to the daycare.

"Forensics are on site and we will conduct a full scientific investigation."

Detective Inspector Jason Smith at the scene. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Detective Inspector Jason Smith at the scene. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

When asked if it was a heat-related death, Det Insp Smith said: "We don't know at this stage because it is early days, and a number of factors could be at play here."

Cairns detectives from the Child Protection Investigation Unit are investigating.

Police and forensic investigators cordoned off the scene at the far end inside the school carpark after the discovery about 3.15pm yesterday.

A police forensic officer inspects the van. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
A police forensic officer inspects the van. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Three police vans were parked around the minibus to shield it from public view as the afternoon school traffic went by.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
death goodstart early learning centre investigation minibus police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        premium_icon Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        Education Nearly 40 per cent of Queensland schools have fewer students getting top marks when comparing the percentage of students achieving OP 1 to 5 over the past decade.

        REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        premium_icon REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        News The story behind Bundaberg’s first Holden and its owner is as unique as the brand...

        Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        premium_icon Esky killers ‘should get 10 years’ for brutal inhumane death

        Crime Three men subjected slain father Shaun Barker to brutal acts

        For teens, school stress is anything but silly

        premium_icon For teens, school stress is anything but silly

        Opinion For teenagers, it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel