A Cairns woman has been charged with the attempted murder of her young nephew.
Crime

Woman charged with trying to kill nephew

by Grace Mason
3rd Apr 2019 7:00 PM
A CAIRNS woman is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with trying to stab her seven-year-old nephew to death.

The Woree woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested by detectives from the Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit this afternoon and charged with attempted murder and attempted wounding.

The woman cannot be named to protect the identity of the child victim.

It is alleged she tried to stab the young boy with a knife at a private residence on March 18.

A family member has allegedly tried to intervene and they were injured too.

The Cairns Post understands the alleged offender has been receiving medical treatment since the incident and was arrested and charged following her release from Cairns Hospital.

Cairns CPIU officer-in-charge Det Sen-Sgt Mick Gooiker said they had been conducting an ongoing investigation which had resulted in the charging of the woman.

"Obviously the Queensland Police Service treats any incident like this as serious, but when there is a young child involved it is even more concerning," he said.

The boy received medical treatment at the time of the incident, but was not seriously hurt and did not require hospitalisation.

The other family member was also treated for their injuries.

The woman has been taken into custody and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
