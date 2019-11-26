Qld doctor ‘blown away’ by support after cancer returns
THE wider community has opened its heart to help a Redlynch mother-of-three fighting the biggest battle of her life.
Last week, Doctor Sarah Reeve received devastating news from a regular blood test.
After being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, she was told her cancer markers had significantly increased.
Dr Reeve said the news was a complete shock.
"I was extremely upset because we thought everything had been going really well," she said.
"My cancer markers had been going down and scans had been clear.
"It came out of the blue."
Her family were in equal shock upon hearing the news.
"It has affected my kids," Dr Reeve said.
During her first round of cancer treatment, Dr Reeve travelled to the United States for targeted immunotherapy.
She said the specific treatment she needed was not available in Australia.
Dr Reeve has also previously had a double mastectomy.
In just 18 hours, a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $6000.
Dr Reeve said the community's support has been unbelievable.
"I am blown away," she said.
"I was looking at it yesterday and I was in tears.
Dr Reeve, through her close friend Victoria Jennings, is hoping to fundraise $40,000 to fully cover costs.
The family has already sourced $55,000 towards the cost of treatment.
"I can't believe that everyone cares so much - they have so much love for me and they've encouraged me," she said.