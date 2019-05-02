Menu
Man charged with assault in Cairns home.
Crime

Man allegedly threatened with knife, boiling water

by Grace Mason
2nd May 2019 8:39 AM
A MAN is due to appear in a Cairns court this morning over an incident where a man was allegedly assaulted in his home with a hammer and threatened with boiling water and a knife.

It is alleged the 47-year-old Bungalow man was with two other men who allegedly went to a Woree house on Anderson Rd about 8.30pm on April 28, spoke to the 45-year-old occupant then entered the house.

They allegedly punched him and hit him with a hammer, then threatened him with the knife and water.

It is alleged the trio then stole the mans phone, car keys and bank cards and then fled the scene.

Detectives yesterday arrested the 47-year-old man and charged him with one count each of armed robbery in company, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and in company, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence.

The man was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

The man sought treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigations are continuing.

