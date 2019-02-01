Menu
Cairns weather: Sewage issues bubble up for inner suburbs
Wet season flushes out stinky surprise

by Chris Calcino
1st Feb 2019 7:57 AM
ANCIENT sewerage infrastructure is wreaking havoc when nature calls in the city's old inner suburbs.

Bungalow resident Grace Lee is the latest in a growing list of people to complain about annual troubles with backed-up toilets and raw sewage floating on lawns.

She has resorted to using a public toilet up on higher ground near her villa complex swimming pool since her own commode becomes useless after a bit of rain.

"We're going nuts, we really are," she said.

Cairns Regional Council ran a survey late last year to determine which suburbs were worst affected by wet-weather sewerage issues.

Division 5 Cr Richie Bates said the issue was no surprise.

"They did the survey and it came back that the inner suburbs are quite bad - as bad as they have ever been," he said.

"It's like a road network - more people move to a suburb, there's more traffic.

"This is the same but with poo."

The council's water and waste manager Mark Wuth said a progressive program of sewer replacement and relining in the city's older suburbs was under way.

"This includes the $7.6 million Earlville Sewerage Upgrade stage 1, which is due for completion in April," Mr Wuth said.

" Stage 2, involving a further pump station upgrade, is expected to start in the next few months.

"This project will benefit homes in Westcourt, Bungalow, Mooroobool and Earlville.

"A $9 million project to upgrade sewer infrastructure in Manunda, Westcourt, Bungalow and Woree was completed last year."

