This cake took 10 months and 25 volunteers to make

THE Maryborough Peace Cake replica has been unveiled after almost a year of painstaking hard work by 24 volunteers.

About 100 people attended the unveiling at the Maryborough RSL on Saturday night, raising money to continue the work of the Maryborough Mural Project committee.

The original Peace Cake was baked in 1919 to celebrate the end on the First World War, and was edible.

Peace Cake Charity Ball, Maryborough RSL - Artisits of the mixed media piece, Marni Koster and Elizabeth Hersey. Valerie Horton

The replica, unveiled exactly 98 years after the original, is made of wood and plaster and stands at 1.5m high with four tiers.

Organiser Deborah Hannam said some of the artists in charge of creating the cake spent 10 months building the artwork.

"Some of those little pieces would have taken hours," Ms Hannam said.

"It's all anatomically correct, the kangaroo even has testicles. Everything was made by hand."

Peace Cake Charity Ball, Maryborough RSL - Valerie Horton

As well as the two main artist Elizabeth Hersey 24 other cake makers helped out with some of the decorations,

Ms Hannam said the grandson and great-grandson of the original baker attended the unveiling.

"They told a funny story about the family, it was lovely to see," she said.

Peace Cake Charity Ball, Maryborough RSL - The Grandson and Great Grandson of Bernard 'Bert' Stellmach were humbled by the unveiling. John and Andrew Titmarsh. Valerie Horton

The cake will be moved later this week, and will go on display at the town hall in the visitor information centre.

Ms Hannam said the committee was still counting up the total funds from the evening, but she hoped they had raised enough money for another mural painting in Maryborough.