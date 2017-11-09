Call for euthanasia after woman witnesses mum's death

EUTHANASIA: On Friday, Victorian MPs voted 22 to 18 to see the bill debated in a committee stage.

THE image of her mother on her deathbed still haunts Nicola Dixon.

She will never forget the words spoken by her mother, her best friend, before she died from a serious illness.

"The pain I can tolerate but it is nothing compared to the pain, seeing you all so sad and distressed and seeing me as a shadow of myself."

In a letter to the Fraser Coast Chronicle, Ms Dixon said she lost her mother to amyloidosis - an incurable disease caused by abnormal deposits in the body of the protein amyloid.

In the lead up to her death, her quality of life slowly declined.

"She hated seeing her body deteriorate and lost function," Ms Dixon said.

"She suffered and wept with humiliation when she had an accident or was sick and having to be cleaned up and washed by others."

It is for this reason she hopes to see the legalisation of voluntary euthanasia, or as she prefers to call it, death with dignity, in Queensland.

Or at least, follow in the footsteps of Victoria and its euthanasia plan.

If successful, a third and final vote would be held.

The success of the Bill in Victoria is believed to have made an impact on the New South Wales government.

Enough MPs are set to support the Bill and If it passes its first crucial test, it could become legal by the end of the year.

In the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner is pushing for the Federal Government to allow it to legislate for voluntary euthanasia.

Ms Dixon said Victoria was well and truly on the right track.

"People should be allowed to choose their own destiny in life and in death without other people interfering," she said.

"I never can understand what satisfaction these self-righteous people get, who feel and think they know better than others when it is really none of their business."

Ms Dixon recalled the times her mother would say "I wish I could just go. All I want to do is go."

"If she had her choice she would have gone very happily after her terminal diagnosis," she said.

"Months before she passed away when she still looked like herself and was mobile and could care for herself."

Acknowledging palliative care as an option for those terminally ill, Ms Dixon said it dealt with the pain but it did not deal with the person's dignity.

"I believe death with dignity is not only about dealing with pain but it is about people's feelings and self-respect," she said.

"When death is inevitable one should be able to choose when they want to leave this earth."