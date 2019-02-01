Call for families to try shooting

TRY SOME SHOOTING: Trevor Pronk on the Fraser Coast Sporting Clays shooting range with instructor Simon Paterson.

TRY SOME SHOOTING: Trevor Pronk on the Fraser Coast Sporting Clays shooting range with instructor Simon Paterson. Alistair Brightman

WITH one of their oldest shooting members aged 93, it seems people of all ages can benefit from a bit of clay shooting.

The recently-elected vice president of Fraser Coast Sporting Clays, Jay Dallison has been gunning for new members to join the family friendly sport, in the hope of raising awareness of its health benefits.

"It is safe and a fun place to come and try," Dallison said.

"We provide facilities for multiple disciplines including Sporting Clays, Compak and Skeet."

Jay said he wanted newcomers to come out for a game on one of the club's shooting days.

"I want to at least give people a greater understanding of the sport and what it can offer to the community," he said.

"Our particular sport promotes health and fitness as well as mental well-being and a general awareness of our environment as we are situated within a scrub many animals share our grounds.

"Shooting clays requires an extensive amount of focus and discipline however because you have milliseconds to think and act it develops instinct and muscle memory.

The club is a small not-for-profit club.

"We are operating solely by ourselves with no club sponsorships or recent grants to help move forward.

"This year in August we will be hosting a two-day state championship event which will be the final round to make up our state team to go on to represent in the national titles."

Interested?

Fraser Coast Sporting Clays operates club days on the first and third Sunday each month.

They can cater for sporting professionals and beginners, corporate parties and team building events.

Unlicensed shooters and juniors over the age of 11 are welcome and shoes are a must.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

75 Target Sporting Competition

WHEN:

Sunday, February 3, from 9am

WHERE:

Fraser Coast Shooting Complex, Churchill Mines Rd, Dundathu

WHAT:

Fraser Coast Sporting Clays is a family-friendly, safe and fun place to come and try clay target sports. Facilities are provided for multiple disciplines including sporting clays, compak and skeet. We can cater for sporting professionals and beginners, corporate parties and team-building events. Unlicensed shooters and juniors over the age of 11 are welcome. Shoes are a must

COST:

$10 a round (25 targets) plus $5 ground fee