Call for nominees to follow in Tinana trainee’s footsteps

After a Tinana trainee claimed a top award last year, the call is again being made for stars of the state’s training sector to enter the 2021 Queensland Training Awards, celebrating the transformational power of skills for 60 years.

Minister Training and Skills Development Di Farmer is calling for high achievers to share their training stories, with nominations for the awards opening this week.

“For 60 years the Queensland Training Awards have been celebrating how skills change lives and transform businesses,” Ms Farmer said.

“The awards acknowledge and reward our dedicated and hardworking apprentices, trainees, vocational students, teachers and trainers, as well as the employers, training providers and community projects that are striving for excellence and innovation in the training system.

“Many of these stories are nothing short of inspiring, and I encourage eligible Queenslanders to nominate so we can share them and celebrate the power of skills in 2021.

“Recognising both individual and organisational efforts, the awards can help entrants expand their career options and raise their profile — providing added promotion for organisations as employers or training providers of choice in their region, state and on a national level.

“Last year, Stanthorpe-based small business Kent Saddlery took out the Small Employer of the Year Award, recognising its growth from a one-man show to a large-scale operation employing 14 staff, including up to 10 apprentices in leather production.

“Queensland Trainee of the Year Breanna Cassidy from Tinana on the Fraser Coast went on to claim the Trainee of the Year at the Australian Training Awards, giving Breanna even more confidence to pursue her career in the printing industry as she undertakes an apprenticeship in graphic pre-press.

“The Queensland Government wants to see more trainees and apprentices succeed – it’s good for staff, good for business and good for the whole of Queensland – which is why we invest so much in training, to give people the skills they need to realise their goals.”

Minister Farmer said an additional $21 million will expand free tafe and free apprenticeships to Queenslanders under 25 and a joint investment with the Federal Government will implement the $200 million JobTrainer program in 2021.

“More than 27,000 young Queenslanders are already benefiting from our existing free training programs of free apprenticeships for under 21s and free tafe for year 12 school leavers,” Ms Farmer said.

The Queensland Training Awards are run by the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training. Winners of some categories will have the chance to vie for awards at a national level by competing at the Australian Training Awards in November 2021.

For a full list of award categories, nomination details and eligibility criteria for 2021, visit www.qta.qld.gov.au.

Nominations close on March 21.