The intersection of Beelbi Creek Rd and School Bus Rd at Beelbi Creek.
The intersection of Beelbi Creek Rd and School Bus Rd at Beelbi Creek.
Call for road country road upgrade after mum loses life in crash

Carlie Walker
13th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
FRIENDS and neighbours of a woman, killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Road, are calling on the council to upgrade the gravel road where she died.

Burrum Town’s Vicky McGrath was killed when the car she was driving crashed into a tree about 6pm on Sunday night.

Her two children were injured in the crash and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Her close friend Jenny Bettess said it was a dangerous road, especially in the dark.

Karen said bitumen needed to be laid along the road to make it safe.

Much-loved mum of two Vicki McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd on Sunday.
Much-loved mum of two Vicki McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd on Sunday.

Just a few hundred metres from where Vicky died is a cross that is a sobering reminder of just how dangerous the road can be.

Michael Pickering was seriously injured in the crash on Beelbi Creek Road on November 29, 2015, when the ute he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree.

The cross paying tribute to the spot on Beelbi Creek Rd where Michael Pickering suffered injuries that would cost him his life.
The cross paying tribute to the spot on Beelbi Creek Rd where Michael Pickering suffered injuries that would cost him his life.
