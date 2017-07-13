Call for fresh faces to join Maryborough's Proud Marys

THE Proud Marys of Maryborough are looking for a few new faces.



The association was founded in 1999 and was aimed at celebrating all things Maryborough and Mary Poppins.



But vice president Joy Newman said the group's current members were getting older and a lot more people were needed to keep the association going.



The main tasks undertaken by the Proud Marys include promoting Mary Poppins and author PL Travers, who was both in Kent St, Maryborough as well as encouraging the creativity and literary skills of children through writing and poetry competitions.



The group also oversees the Mary Register, a list of local, national and international women whose name is Mary or a derivative of Mary and assists with the promotion of Maryborough by supporting community activities and events.



Ms Newman said the annual Mary Poppins Literary and Poetry Writing Competition was currently underway and open to students across the Fraser Coast, with almost $2000 in prize money to be won.



The competition closes on September 1.



Ms Newman said those who joined the Proud Marys would be helping children build their reading and writing skills.



"We need new members to keep the club going," she said.



"We can't have too many.



"We've got all this prize money to give away, what are we going to do if we have no members to distribute it?"



The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at Maryborough Library, or call Ms Newman on 0428 196 548 for more information.

