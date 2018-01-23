CALL OUT FOR ACTORS: Upcoming auditions at Z-Pac Theatre

ASPIRING actors have less than a week to prepare to audition for Z-Pac Theatre's next production.

The play Duets will feature 30-40 minute acts, examining love and relationships.

Theatre president Liane Mills said actors will need a good memory as there are a lot of lines to learn, and passion for live performance.

Four directors will be involved as part of Z-Pac's mentoring program, giving budding directors experience.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, January 28 from 9am to noon at Z-Pac Theatre, 15 Zephyr St, Scarness.

Call 4124 1271.