Call for students to go behind the scenes of justice

Placements will be undertaken in Maryborough and Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton

A FRASER Coast student studying law could get the opportunity of a lifetime to travel with a magistrate on a remote court circuit, going behind the scenes of Queensland's justice system.

The Law Week initiative is one of seven 'Justice Journeys' experiences being offered this year, which will see a student travel on the Domestic and Family Violence Court circuit to Townsville and Palm Island with Magistrate Stephen Courtney.

Director-General of the Department of Justice and Attorney-General (DJAG) David Mackie said Justice Journeys were the ultimate opportunity for Queensland tertiary students to gain insight into the legal world, DJAG and the broader justice system.

"We are inviting students to apply for our 'Justice Journey' experiences and give themselves a taste of Queensland's justice system," Mr Mackie said.

"Many young people think justice revolves around police, courts and prisons, but there are many other parts that make it a unique and varied career path."

Mr Mackie said the student placements were highly coveted, with DJAG receiving hundreds of applications each year.

"This year, placements range from spending time working in our diversionary programs such as the Murri Court, to helping protect vulnerable people through the Office of the Public Guardian, to spending time with the Attorney-General and seeing how government operates behind the scenes," he said.

"Students are able to see first-hand that there are many opportunities for a law-related career outside of private practice."

Mr Mackie said seven placements were available in 2018 in the following areas:

• Leading Queensland justice

• Behind the wire - Wide Bay region

• Protecting vulnerable Queenslanders

• Diversionary courts

• Justice in remote areas - Townsville and Palm Island

• Youth Justice - Townsville

• Dispute resolution - Cairns

Placements will be undertaken in South East Queensland, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Cairns and Townsville.

Law Week will be celebrated in Queensland from 14-20 May 2018. This year's theme is 'On your doorstep', recognising everyone's role in making communities safer.

Applications are now open and close midnight 22 March. For further information and to apply visit www.lawweek.qld.gov.au.