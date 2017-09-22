Call the Midwife, Pearl

SPECIAL TOUCH: Midwife Pearl North began delivering babies in 1970 when she was living in the United Kingdom.

SPECIAL TOUCH: Midwife Pearl North began delivering babies in 1970 when she was living in the United Kingdom. Alistair Brightman

PEARL North may have lost count of the number of babies she has delivered but the mothers she has assisted certainly haven't forgotten her.

It wasn't too long ago when a mother recognised Ms North and realised the experienced midwife had delivered her son 15 years ago.

Ms North began midwifery at Hervey Bay Hospital 16 years ago but her experience has stretched much further.

It was around 1970 when Ms North became a qualified midwife in England and in 1974 she moved to Australia.

For the next 25 years she worked as a health worker at a women's health centre and then as an educator with family planning.

It was when she moved to the Bay when she decided to return to the work she adored.

"I just enjoy every part of midwifery,” Ms North said.

"I enjoy coming to work and I rarely don't want to come to work so it's lovely to be paid for something I really like doing.”

And nothing beats seeing the parents reactions

"It's always very special,” she said.

"Big tough men suddenly cry which is always very sweet to watch.

"But for me, I think knowing you've made a difference is the highlight of my job.

"People always concentrate on the delivery of babies but much of the job is the pre and post care.”

There's been quite a few changes in midwifery since the 1970s and Ms North has continued to adapt.

"Back in the dark ages I delivered for women in their home,” she said.

"It was like (television show) Call the Midwife except instead of being on a bike I was in a car going to the women.”