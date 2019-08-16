Call women to cause

Fraser Shores association held a high tea fundraiser for the VIEW Club who are raising funds for the Smith Family Learning for Life Program.

A NEW branch of the VIEW Club is looking to open to residents in Maryborough and surrounding districts, to complement the three clubs, Fraser Coast, Gympie and Hervey Bay, already operating very successfully in the area.

VIEW stands for voice, interests and education of women and is one of Australia's leading women's volunteer organisations and supports the education of disadvantaged children through its charitable fundraising.

The VIEW Clubs in the Wide Bay region form part of a network of over 300 clubs throughout Australia.

Joining the VIEW Club is the perfect opportunity to meet regularly with other like-minded women, establish new friendships and help children in need.

"Our role in the community is underpinned by our support of The Smith Family - a national charity that helps children in need with the education," VIEW zone councillor Jean Jennings said.

"Through our work with the charity we are helping make life-changing differences to Australian children and their families."

Each VIEW club plans their monthly meetings and events to suit the interests and lifestyle of the community-minded members and supports The Smith Family's work by fundraising to sponsor disadvantaged children.

VIEW hosts social events including fashion parades, visits to places of interest, have guest speakers at their meetings, enjoy socialising at coffee mornings, soup and crusty bread lunches, wine and cheese evenings, trivia, games, and many other activities the club organises, the emphasis being on fun and friendship.

The clubs aim to attract a broad range of women to discuss what VIEW can offer local women of all backgrounds and ages.

The first meeting will be held on Thursday, September 26, from 2pm at the Reception Room, Maryborough City Hall, Kent St.

If you are looking for an opportunity to meet new friends, have fun and learn new skills while supporting disadvantaged Australian children, phone Jean Jennings on 0425 253 064 or email jeanjennings06@gmail.com.

For details, visit view.org.au.