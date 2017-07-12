Callers want to put brakes on school zone hoons

More than 22,000 calls were made the Hoon Hotline across Queensland last year.

FRASER Coast residents are dobbing in hundreds of hoons a year - and the region's traffic police boss says school zone speedsters are fuelling many of the complaints.

Queensland Police Service figures reveal 1132 calls were made to the Hoon Hotline in the Wide Bay Burnett district last year.

Maryborough Road Policing Unit officer in charge Sergeant Tony McCarthy said they received a lot of reports about high-range speeding offences, particularly in school zones.

"Unfortunately, there have been quite a few of those,” Sgt McCarthy said.

"We've had instances where they have exceeded 40kmh in that zone and that creates issues not only for road users including children and pedestrians but for all those around the school area.”

Sgt McCarthy said people evading police was another issue, noting the number of motorcyclists failing to stop as directed was on the rise.

"We've seen an increase in that activity, particularly in the Hervey Bay area,” he said.

"Other complaints generally - and this would happen in most areas - is people tend to accelerate heavily and create noise or smoke.

"It's predominant amongst the younger vehicle enthusiasts.”

He said the Hervey Bay Esplanade area and Boat Harbour Dr were among the region's hooning hotspots.

"They are common areas we receive complaints,” he said.

His message to drivers is to think about the potential consequences of bad behaviour.

"We have a message to them that to drive on our Queensland roads is a privilege, not a right and the community expects all drivers to behave and obey the rules,” Sgt McCarthy said.

"If you don't, there is every possibility police will take action; they will be put before the courts or lose their licence.

"Our main aim is for people to arrive safely at their destinations and we encourage the community to assist us in detecting these antisocial driving behaviours.”

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said hooning was a road safety and antisocial behaviour issue.

Ms Ritchie said immaturity played a "huge part” in hooning and they typically saw a decrease in offending when people grew up.

She said the Hoon Hotline relied on the public to help crack down on the problem.

"People in regional areas do need to report these sorts of offences, particularly if they are causing a nuisance to your friends and family,” she said.

More than 22,000 calls were made to the hotline 13HOON (134666) across Queensland last year.

