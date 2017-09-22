Calling all adorable kittens and puppies

Does your fur baby have what it takes to become Australia's first Puppy or Kitten of the Year?

DOES your fur baby have what it takes to become Australia's first Puppy or Kitten of the Year?

Now is the time to find out as Petbarn calls for Fraser Coast locals to nominate their pet to take out the title.

Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership with 5.7 million of the countries 9.2 million households own a pet.

To mark the occasion, Petbarn is aiming to help owners celebrate their achievement of raising healthy puppies and kittens.

Petbarn Hervey Bay Store Manager, Anne Butterworth, said her expert team had all the advice a pet parents to give their young puppies and kittens the best start in life.

"A new puppy or kitten is like a new family member and just like the rest of the family you want to ensure they stay healthy, safe and happy," she said.

"Raising a young pet is not always easy but the benefit of spending time training and providing the care they need during the first 18 months will be a well-behaved cat or dog for years to come."

SAY CHEESE: Hervey Bay Petbarn Store manager, Anne Butterworth, is encouraging everyone with a kitten or puppy to enter the competition. Contributed

Nominations open from Friday, September 22 until Sunday, October 15 and the public and nominees can also vote for their favourite entry.

Upload a photo of your puppy or kitten to the Petbarn Facebook page and be in the running to win a $1000 Petbarn voucher.

The puppy and kitten with the highest number of votes across Australia will be crowned the winners as well as Petbarn's choice of two more major prize winners.