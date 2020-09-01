Calling all community clubs: Next round of council grants coming

Decorations bought with a Council Grant in 2019 at Poona. The 2020/21 round of grants will open on September 7. Photo: File

FRASER COAST community groups will soon be able to apply for grants from the council to support projects, activities and events throughout the region.

Cr Phil Truscott said the first round of the Fraser Coast Regional Council 2020/21 Community Grants program would open on September, 7.

"Council has made some changes to the guidelines in recognition of the effect of COVID-19," he said.

"We understand that groups have had their fund raising efforts hampered and membership numbers may have declined as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions.

"As a result, council will waive the requirement for the groups to provide a 20% cash or in-kind contribution towards the project."

"Our aim is to ensure clubs, groups and communities are well placed to continue operating when the restrictions are lifted."

"The events these groups provide and the groups themselves help make up the fabric of the Fraser Coast and ensure we have a vibrant, fun and safe community."

The council offers a range of community grants to support projects, activities and events across the region.

The grants cover community projects and events with environment and festive grants available.

They also cover small township festive decorations, Australia Day celebrations, individual excellence and development and sportspersons and STEAM representatives.

More information is available here.