YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR HUNT: Telstra community engagement manager Scott Mullaly, award judge Ann Moffatt, mentors Kathy Shilvock, Rebecca Corbett, Geoff Augutis and Joseph Wootton, and Telstra Shop manager Rodger Wareing discuss the Mayor's Telstra Innovation Awards. Picture: Glen Porteo
Calling all Fraser Coast tech teen’s genius’s

Glen Porteous
6th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
FRASER Coast students with the next best and ­brightest digital ideas are being encouraged to develop their creativity and enter the Mayor’s Telstra Innovation Awards.

It was launched yesterday at Hervey Bay Library and, sponsored by Telstra, is open to teams of Fraser Coast high school students aged 12–18 years.

Fraser Coast regional librarian Tara Webb said the awards were a fantastic opportunity for young people to showcase their ideas for digital solutions to increase accessibility, opportunities and wellbeing.

“The competition encourages innovation and entrepreneurship, helping students unlock their problem-solving potential and take their ideas to the next level,” Ms Webb said.

This is the second time the innovation awards have been run. The teams have to comprise two or three students from the same school and each school needs a co-ordinator as the central point of contact for awards organisers.

The winning team will go to the Telstra 5G Convention on the Gold Coast.

Telstra community engagement manager Scott Mullaly said the innovation awards were important to keep technology and development in the local community.

“These innovation projects will help give these students a taste of real-world expectations with their digital ideas,” he said.

Entries for the ideas phase of the competition close on March 31. For more information go to www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/telstra-innovation-awards.

