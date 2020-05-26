CALLING CREATIVES: Waste to Art launches

Waste to Art competition- artist Lily Podger and Cr. David Lewis amongst the recycled goods at the Hervey Bay Transfer Station at Nikenbah.Photo: Alistair Brightman

ARTISTS across the Fraser Coast will be able to find all the materials they need for this years Waste to Art competition as the tip shop opens today.

Fraser Coast residents are being encouraged to unleash their creativity by repurposing waste items into works of art for the 2020 Waste to Art competition.

The launch of the competition comes as the Nikenbah Reuse and Recycle Market Centre reopens today following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the Waste to Art competition aimed to challenge the way we looked at waste and celebrated reusing and repurposing waste through works of art.

“This exciting competition and exhibition gives aspiring and professional artists the chance to explore and share their waste reduction messages while showcasing their artistic ability,” he said.

Cr David Lewis, who was one of the judges for last year’s competition, said some truly magnificent pieces of art had previously been created and he was looking forward to what local artists come up with this year.

“This is the third year Council has run this competition and more than a hundred pieces of art were created and exhibited last year,” he said.

For more information on how to enter, prizes or terms and conditions for the competition go to www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/wastetoart.