Trevor McTernan compiles masses of information on the Maryborough Fire Brigade’s history for his new book. Picture: Contributed
Calling for fire brigade history

Jocelyn Watts
6th May 2020 4:00 PM
FORMER fireman Trevor McTernan is calling for people with information relating to the Maryborough Fire Brigade to contact him about his new book.

Mr McTernan is seeking stories, anecdotes, letters and news of awards and social events, as well as tall tales and true of the Maryborough Fire Brigade from its beginnings to 1990.

“I am especially seeking photos of family members in brigade uniform,” he said.

“The Maryborough Fire Brigade has been a vital part of city from when it was established on 14 June 1882 and gazetted as a fire brigade on 22 December 1883.

“My late father, Allan McTernan, was a fireman for over 45 years and saw incredible changes in firefighting equipment from horse-drawn vehicles to state-of-the-art appliances.

“I was born and bred at the station and lived there until my father retired as deputy chief in 1969.

“When our family moved out, Brian Walters was appointed as deputy chief and his family has maintained a connection with the brigade since that time.”

Mr McTernan initially wrote the history of the Maryborough Fire Brigade in 1976, then rewrote it in 1984 to mark the board’s centenary.

“This third writing will be more comprehensive and provide detailed information as well as personal stories for local families.”

Mr McTernan said the brigade had enjoyed a well-deserved reputation for efficiency and progressiveness.

“This reputation is a result of an outstanding board, the chief officers who were highly professional and the officers and men who were always ready to put the ‘wet stuff on the red stuff.’

“I’m proud of my connection with the brigade and feel privileged to write its history.

“The brigade is a family affair for many Maryborough people including the Hinchen, Walters, Thomas, Ruhle, Dawson, Gick and Whiltshire families to mention but a few.

“Every family in which a member has ‘turned out’ to a fire is part of this proud history and should be recognised.”

Mr McTernan can be contacted via email at maryboroughfirebrigadehistory@gmail.com

